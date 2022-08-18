Pride Cymru is set to return to Cardiff with Mel C, Boney M and Drag Race star Bimini headlining the annual event.

The weekend’s celebrations kick-off with the Pride Cymru parade, which will celebrate 50 years since the first-ever Pride march in the UK.

It will see over 15,000 people walk the historic route from the Capitol shopping centre along Queen Street.

Events and acts are planned across three stages on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 August at Cardiff City Hall Lawns.

Pride Cymru is the largest LGBTQ+ event in the Welsh calendar. Credit: Pride Cymru

How do I join the parade?

The parade starts at 11am on Saturday, August 27 from Windsor Place, near the Capitol Centre just off Queen Street.

It is free to join and inclusive to all.

Pride organisers say those attending can make a voluntary donation of £2 per person if they wish.

When does the rest of Pride Cymru start?

Gates to Pride Cymru 2022 will open on the City Hall site from 12pm on both Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28.

The entertainment continues both days until 10:30pm with last entry at 10pm.

Gian Molinu, chair of Pride Cymru, said: “After two interrupted years, we are delighted to be celebrating Pride Cymru 2022 in person.

"On the 50th anniversary of the first Pride march, we want to celebrate our communities, but also show how much is still needed in a society where hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ community are on the rise, with our trans community particularly under attack.

“We can’t wait to bring everyone back together over the Bank Holiday weekend and reconnect altogether.”

Who are the headline acts?

Melanie C, Bimini and Boney M will be joined Victoria Stone, Adele Roberts, Booty Luv and Mary Mac.

There will also be performances from DJ Matt Lissack, Welsh singer Bronwen Lewis and Welsh of the Westend.

Melanie C headlines on Saturday Credit: PA

Former Spice Girl, Melanie C, who headlines on Saturday, said: “I can’t wait to return to Wales and celebrate this year’s Pride Cymru with Wales’ LGBTQ+ communities.

“Performing in Wales has always been memorable and this year, on such an important anniversary, it will be no exception.”

What else will be happening?

The festival will also have a dance area with a line-up of DJs including Leonce, Alex Selio, and Esther Taylor, as well as a Community Stage hosting a range of local talent.

There will also be a Youth Area, delivered in partnership with Welsh Youth Services, Child Friendly Wales and LGBTQ+ youth groups including Impact LGBT+, Goodvibes and Constellation.

Pride Cymru 2022 will include youth and family areas as well as a dedicated deaf pride event Credit: Pride Cymru

How much do tickets cost and where can I buy them?

Standard adult entry tickets are £15 per day, children’s tickets are £5 per day and under 5s can get in for free.

You can also purchase VIP package tickets for £30 per day.

Tickets, a full line up and more information is available via the Pride Cymru website.