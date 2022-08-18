Green Man Festival is back in the heart of the Brecon Beacons for another year, with a sell out crowd of around 60,000 expected to attend across the weekend.

All of the tickets were snapped up in a record time of three days, with excitement building early for the festival's 20th birthday and second year back after the pandemic.

So what does this year's installation have in store? The weather looks promising but train strikes mean disruption for those expecting to travel by rail.

This is your guide to Wales' largest music festival.

Tickets for this year's festival sold out in September last year. Credit: PA Images

Who's on the line-up?

There's music on the schedule Thursday to Sunday with the headline acts each night being Metronomy, Kraftwerk, Beach House and Michael Kiwanuka.

Other names on the line-up include Cate Le Bon, Ezra Furman, Bicep, Kae Tempest, Adwaith and Parquet Courts.

When do gates open?

Gates officially open at 10am on Thursday 18 August.

However if you are travelling by public transport, the festival's campsites will be open to you a day early - from 2pm Wednesday 17 August - because of train strikes.

The fun stops on Monday 22 August and everyone should be off site by 3pm that day.

How do I get there and how will train strikes affect my journey?

Ticket-holders can get to their destination via coach, bike or car. Rail is also an option, with the nearest train station in Abergavenny.

But be warned, train strikes on Thursday 18 mean there will be no festival shuttle buses to and from the station that day. The same will be the case for Saturday 20, when there are more planned strikes.

However there will be free shuttle buses running to and from Abergavenny train station on Wednesday 17 between 11am and 10:45pm, for those travelling a day earlier to avoid strike disruption.

There will also be extra National Express coaches running on the Thursday.

Can I park on site?

People with pre-booked car parking tickets can use the festival car parks. You should follow diversion signs and directions on car park passes to get there, rather than the sat nav.

The walk from Orange car park to general camping is around 15 to 20 minutes.

There is also a park and ride scheme, which you can buy £10 passes for on arrival. Shuttle buses will run to and from the festival from 10am to 1:30am on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. On Monday they will operate from 6am to 3pm.

Normally you can buy tickets for the on-site car parks upon arrival too but because of the rail strikes, people are being told to head to the park and ride instead if they don't already have a pre-booked car park pass.

The park and ride is signposted as you approach the festival via the A40 and you will then be dropped off at the Bus Gate.

Anyone just dropping off revelers should also do so at the park and ride.

Michael Kiwanuka, who won the Mercury Prize in 2020, will close out the festival and headline on Sunday evening. Credit: PA Images

Wellies or flip-flips?

The forecast for nearby Crickhowell optimistically only predicts showers for a few hours on Thursday evening and a short burst of light rain Saturday afternoon, with sunny intervals and a bit of cloud looking like the theme this year.

But would it really be a festival without a little bit of rain?

Expect soggy tents to pack away as there is a high chance of heavy rain in the early hours of Monday, through to the morning.

Packing my bag, what items can't I take?

No glass, generators, disposable BBQs, open or charcoal fires are allowed on site.

While you can take your own alcohol into the campsite, you are not allowed to bring your personal supply into the entertainment arena.

Portable gas stoves and gazebos are allowed - although people are reminded to bring no more than one reasonable sized gazebo per group.

Both cash and card payments will be taken by traders at the festival.

How accessible is the festival?

There are accessible facilities across the festival, including viewing platforms, accessible car parking and accessible live-in vehicle passes. Most of these facilities should have been pre-booked in advance. Mobility scooters are also available to hire.

The main stage is a 200m walk from the accessible campsite and the other stages are all within 650m.

There are tarmac roads linking entertainment areas but the majority of the site ground is grass so can become muddy in wet weather.

The festival's accessibility team can be contacted via email to answer any questions.

Those traveling by public transport will be let into the campsite a day early (Wednesday 17) due to the rail strikes.

Is Green Man really green?

The festival has taken numerous steps to reach their pledge of reducing their environmental impact by 50% by 2025.

They have never used plastic straws and there will be no disposable plastics on sale this year. All stalls will also be serving up food in compostable ware.

Instead of plastic cups, festival-goers will have to purchase a reusable stacking cup for drinks at the bars.

Compost loos are a more eco-friendly option when nature calls as they use less water than flushing facilities. There will also be female urinals this year, which produce 98% less CO2 than portaloos.

The festival is also encouraging people to take up their cycle scheme to get to and from the festival. They have teamed up with Red Fox Cycling who will take cyclists on guided routes from Cardiff and Bristol to Green Man.