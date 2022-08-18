Rail strikes are once again causing major disruption across Wales as fresh action takes place on Thursday, August 18, with only 10% of services running across the country.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) and the TSSA union announced strike action for this week, with a second day planned on Saturday, August 20.

Transport for Wales (TfW) is not involved in either dispute, but its services will be affected, as it relies on Network Rail staff to run trains on much of the network.

TfW will run an hourly service between Cardiff and Newport, while hourly services will also run on the Core Valley Lines between Cardiff Central and Rhymney, Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil.

Great Western Railway (GWR) will run a reduced number of trains between Cardiff and London Paddington on the strike days.

However, no GWR services will be able to operate west of Cardiff.

In the north of the country, TfW will not run services between Holyhead and Chester, with no trains scheduled along the northern coast, including those operated by TfW and Avanti West Coast.

Passengers are also advised that there is likely to be some disruption on the days after each strike - Friday 19 August and Sunday 21 August - as workers return to duties.

Nick Millington, acting route director at Network Rail Wales & Borders said: "It's really disappointing that we're having to ask passengers, once again, not to travel by train for two days due to unnecessary strike action.

"We'll be running as many services as we safely can for those who absolutely need to travel by train, but we are urging everyone to plan ahead, check their journey and expect severe disruption."

Why are rail workers striking?

RMT leader Mick Lynch (centre) said the strike action isn't just about pay. Credit: PA

The RMT claim Network Rail is attempting to impose compulsory redundancies and cuts to maintenance work and has accused rail chiefs of putting public safety at risk.

General secretary of the RMT, Mick Lynch, said: "The dispute that we are in, is a member-led dispute and it will not be settled until our members decide it’s over.

“This dispute we are in is a defensive dispute. It’s not about pay, pay is part of it, but it is about our jobs first and foremost.

“If you haven’t got a job, you’re not going to get a pay rise. Do they ever want to talk about that? No, it’s ‘greedy railway workers, train drivers wages’.

“If you’re working on the gate line down at Glasgow Central, you are not on a train driver’s wage. You’re not any better off than any public sector worker.”

What does Network Rail say?

Network Rail is the owner and infrastructure manager of most of the railway network in the UK Credit: PA

Andrew Haines, chief executive of Network Rail, said: “It saddens me that we are again having to ask passengers to stay away from the railway for two days this week due to unnecessary strike action, when we should be helping them enjoy their summers.

“We have made a good and fair offer but, with the exception of our TSSA management grades who accepted the deal, our unions are refusing to let our employees have a say and, sadly, that means more disruption on the rail network.

“We’ll run as many services as we can on Thursday and Saturday, but it will only be around a fifth of the usual timetable, so please only travel if absolutely necessary and, if you must travel, plan ahead and check when your last train will be.”