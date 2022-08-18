A Ukrainian pupil has achieved four As at A-level while his father is fighting in the war against Russia 1,600 miles away.

Zorian Tytych, 18, achieved the top grades in Physics, Maths, Biology and Chemistry after studying for his exams in Cardiff.

He has now earned a place to study Biological Sciences at Durham University while also volunteering as a translator to help Ukrainian families.

Zorian studied for his A-levels at Cardiff Sixth Form College while his parents stayed in the war-torn country.

Zorian said: “I live in the suburbs in west of Kyiv. Before the war started my Mum and Dad were lawyers. Dad was on the Ukrainian Committee for Judicial Reform, taking things up to the European Union level.

"He joined the military the day after the war started, signing up to the territorial defence and receiving basic training. He did this because he wanted to protect his home and support his country.

"As the war has progressed, he has moved on; he has been assigned to the military and is now seeing active service on the frontline."

Zorian continued: “I cannot think too deeply about my father as it would drive me mad with worry, but I am very proud of him.

"Also, I know he would feel it is a disgrace if he didn’t join the army. But I cannot think about it too much as it just makes me really concerned.

“My mum was forced to evacuate to Western Ukraine where she went to Lviv and was hearing gunfire in the next street. She returned a month later when the Russians retreated from Kyiv."

Zorian has been using his free time to work as a translator with families who have fled Ukraine.

He said: “As well as studying for my A-levels at Cardiff Sixth Form College, I have been volunteering, visiting the homes of British people in Cardiff who have taken in Ukrainian refugees.

"I am helping these families by translating documents for them, helping them with day-to-day tasks and being a friend to them. They need someone they can communicate with."

'An outstanding, selfless individual'

Principal Gareth Collier, of Cardiff Sixth Form College, said: “Zorian has been volunteering locally by helping Ukrainian families living in Cardiff feel at home, talking to them and providing translation which has really helped alleviate their concerns.

"He did this during his very busy A-level revision period. We have received glowing reports from the host family who described him ‘as an example of an outstanding, selfless individual willing to help others where he can’.

"He has been an active member of the school community and we are delighted that he is able to continue his education here in the UK with these tremendous results."