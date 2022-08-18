A woman has denied the murder of a 57-year-old man who was found dead inside a house in south Wales.

Rebecca Louise Press, aged 31, appeared before Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday accused of killing Richard Marc Ash, known as Marc Ash.

Mr Ash was found at a property in Elliots Town after police were called at around 12.30am on July 17.

He was found unresponsive and confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics.

Press, from Trecenydd, Caerphilly, has also pleaded not guilty to assaulting Michelle Chapman on the same day. She remains unrepresented due to industrial action by the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) over legal aid fees.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke set a trial date of January 9, 2023.

'An introverted, lovely person'

In a tribute, Mr Ash’s parents said their son was “an introverted, lovely person”.

“My wife and I were blessed to be his parents,” they said.

“All those who knew Richard Marc have nothing but praise for the type of man he was.

“He was a lovely person and we will always remember him as such.”