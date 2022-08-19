The family of a four-year-old boy who was found dead in a pond have said they are " lost without him" and " truly heartbroken".

Ifan Owen-Jones, from Pembrokeshire, had been playing outside his home on the evening of Sunday 7 August.

But when family raised concerns about his whereabouts, a search was carried out and Ifan was discovered in a nearby pond. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was declared dead a short while after.

His family issued a tribute picture and the following statement: "Ifan was a beautiful, happy, healthy little boy.

"He had his struggles with some things due to being Autistic but he was amazing at other things. He loved the alphabet, counting and colours. He would watch Fireman Sam over and over. He loved climbing on anything he could find. His iPad (diamond) was his safety blanket, it went everywhere with him.

"Everyone who met Ifan fell in love with him, everyone adored him.

"He was and always will be our special little boy. We are so lost without him, Ifan was our world. We are all truly broken.

"We as a family are truly overwhelmed with the support, kindness and generosity we have received from our family, friends, local community and even people we don’t even know.

"We would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

An inquest into the boy's death at County Hall in Haverfordwest heard how emergency services were called out to a property in the Blaenffos area, near Crymych, at around 5:30pm on August 7.

Speaking at the hearing, coroner’s officer Hayley Rogers said: "It was established that Ifan had been heard playing in a sand pit close to the family home.

"When Ifan could not be seen, a search of the grounds ensued and he was found unresponsive in a natural pond.

"Despite best efforts to resuscitate him, he was declared deceased at 8.40pm. Police have launched a full investigation, with ongoing enquiries.”Gareth Lewis, assistant coroner for Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire, officially opened an inquest into Ifan’s death and adjourned proceedings to a later date to be fixed.

A fundraiser has been set up by Ifan's family and friends to cover funeral costs. In less than two weeks, people have already donated more than £6,000.