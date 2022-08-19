A 46-year-old man has been found dead at a former Sainsbury's supermarket site in Newport.

Police were called at around 2am on Thursday (August 18) to the area off Wyndham Street in Shaftesbury to reports that a man had been found unresponsive.

Gwent Police is treating the death as unexplained.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service who confirmed the 46-year-old man was dead.

"The man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. The death is being treated as unexplained at this time and a report has been submitted to the coroner."