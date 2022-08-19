A man has been jailed for two years after robbing a pensioner - snatching his cards and phone.

Liam Jonathan, 33, pickpocketed Glyn Jones on July 5 as the 79-year-old was walking along Hopkinstown Road in Pontypridd.South Wales Police said Jonathan pushed Mr Jones from behind and slipped his hand into the pensioner's pockets, swiping his cards and mobile phone.

Mr Jones was left "upset and shocked".

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "Thankfully, a member of the public saw what had happened from her car and stopped to help and phone the police.

"Within three hours of the call coming in, Jonathan had been identified, located and arrested for robbery. The stolen property was returned to the man later that day."

Jonathan, of Cefn Lane in Glyncoch, appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on August 11 and pleaded guilty to robbery. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

A violent individual apprehendedDetective Constable Adam Carra said: "This is a prime example of different departments working together as a team to identify and apprehend a violent individual. I completely welcome this custodial sentence and pickpockets should see this as a warning."I’d like to pass on a thank you to the member of the public who made sure the man got home safe and rang the police on his behalf, giving an excellent description of Jonathan and where he made off to, and also to Pontypridd Response and Neighbourhood teams for their swift and effective handling of the investigation."If anyone sees suspicious activity, please either call police immediately, or alert a member of shop staff or security."