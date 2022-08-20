A North Wales police officer and mother of three, has won a bravery award after she stepped in to stop a gang beating up a defenceless man, on her own.

PC Clare Larkey-Jones, 48, was alone after coming off duty one evening in January 2020 when she broke up the attack on The Maes in Caernarfon. She has been honoured at a reception at 10 Downing Street.

PC Larkey-Jones said: “I had just finished an 11-hour shift and was picking my brother and his girlfriend up at The Maes in Caernarfon before going home when I heard a lot of shouting.

"I told my brother to stay in the car and I walked over and a gang of lads were picking on a young man in his 20s.

“They were like a pack of wild animals and started beating him up. They stopped when I came over but then they started again.

"I just went on auto-pilot and got hold of the ring-leader, shouted at them and pulled him off before they ran away and then called the police and ambulance.”

Callum Lee Davies has been jailed for a year.

The case ended up at Caernarfon Crown Court where the trial heard that PC Clare Larkey-Jones grabbed gang leader Callum Lee Davies “mid-punch”.

Davies was jailed for a year for the attack and PC Larkey-Jones’s bravery was praised by Judge Nicola Jones, who said: “Thankfully, PC Clare Larkey-Jones, who was off duty that evening, with no thought for her own safety, clearly thinking only of restoring order, intervened.

"She got in the middle of all of these men who were behaving violently. She very clearly and robustly sent everybody on their way."

PC Larkey-Jones' actions earned her and her husband, a trip to London and a nomination for a Police Federation Bravery Award.

PC Larkey-Jones added: “I just knew there was something not right going on there and I thought if that was one of my boys was getting beaten up I would like to think that someone would do the same as I did.

"I honestly didn’t think anything of it at the time. I just don’t like to see people being bullied. My husband asked me why I did it and it was because it was the right thing to do.”

PC Larkey-Jones currently works with vulnerable victims of rape as a Sexual Offences Liaison Officer on North Wales Police’s dedicated Amethyst team.

“We deal with rapes and serious sexual assaults – the detective deals with the suspect and I deal and support the victim.

“I will have been on the team for two years in October and it’s my job to build a rapport with the victims and conduct video interviews.

"They are telling you about things that are very personal and can be very embarrassing and sometimes these are incidents which go back 20 years or more which are quite horrific and which they may never have told anyone about before.

PC Larkey-Jones breaking up fight and risking her own safety.

“It’s about spending time with a victim, having long conversations with them and being able to help them – in the end you just hope you’ve been able to make a difference.

"I like being out and dealing with the public and I really enjoyed being on response and dealing with everything from road traffic accidents to assaults and all the variety of things we get asked to handle and being with Amethyst is very worthwhile too.