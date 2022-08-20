Murder investigation launched after Newport death

Police have launched a murder investigation after a 51 year old man died in Newport.

A 39 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in custody.

In a statement, Gwent Police said officers were called to an address on Heron Way yesterday afternoon at around 4:40pm after a man was found "having a medical emergency" outside a property.

The Welsh Ambulance Service were also called, and later confirmed the man had died. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Gwent Police or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Gwent Police have said “officers will be making further enquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.

“It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Newport as part of this work, but please do not be alarmed.

“If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.”