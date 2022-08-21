Two female prison workers have appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court charged with having an "inappropriate relationship" with an inmate at Parc Prison in Bridgend.

Nurse, Elyse Hibbs, 25, of Newbridge, and Custody Officer, Ruth Shmylo, also 25, of Pontypridd both face misconduct charges while working in the prison.

They are due to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on 13 September for a plea and trial preparation hearing. The prisoner who is at the category B Parc Prison has not been named in the court charges.

Shmylo is alleged to have had a five-month long relationship with the inmate between December and April 2021.

Whereas Hibbs is said to have had a relationship between May and July in the same year.

The charge against Hibbs states: "While acting as a public officer, namely prison nurse, wilfully and without reasonable excuse or justification misconducted yourself in a way which amounted to an abuse of the public's trust in the office holder by engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a prisoner."

The charge against Shmylo says: "While acting as a public officer, namely a prison custody officer, wilfully and without reasonable excuse or justification misconducted yourself in a way which amounted to an abuse of the public's trust in the office holder by engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a prisoner."

