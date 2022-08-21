Welsh Decathlete, Ben Gregory is fighting for his life after being involved in a serious bike crash this weekend.

Naomi Heffernan, the 31-year-old's partner said on social media that "he has a fractured skull, neck and multiple haemorrhages to his brain. He's in a coma and on life support."

"Ben needs your positive thoughts and prayers right now. Those that know Ben know how strong he is mentally and physically, he's a fighter and he'll get through this.

"Please pray for him and send all the positive energy and thoughts you can muster."

James Williams, the Head of Welsh Athletics, shared his wishes for Gregory's recovery on Twitter.

Gregory has represented Wales at three Commonwealth Games and also Great Britain at other events.