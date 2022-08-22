Police have closed a busy street in Cardiff while officers deal with "a serious incident".

Splott Road is shut "in both directions between Carlisle Street and Adeline Street" and drivers are being asked to to avoid the area.

South Wales Police tweeted to say they were at the scene at around 3:30am on Monday 22 August.

At 8:20am, police confirmed the road was still closed for investigation purposes.

No further details about the nature of the incident are known at this stage.