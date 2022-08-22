The family of 27-year-old Anna Llewelyn Roberts have described her as a special partner, mum, daughter, sister, grand-daughter and friend. Credit: North Wales Police

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the outskirts of Pwllheli during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Anna Llewelyn Roberts was a pedestrian on the A499 at Y Ffôr when the collision occurred at around 2am on Saturday (August 20).

The collision involved a black coloured Ford Focus Estate which was travelling towards the Pwllheli area.

The family of 27-year-old Anna Llewelyn Roberts, who was local to the area, have paid the following tribute to her: “Anna was a special partner, mum, daughter, sister, grand-daughter and friend. She was so proud of her young daughter Erin and she was her world. Her loving boyfriend Iwan, her family and her colleagues at Rondo Media were all that mattered to her. There are no words, no emotions that convey our loss, our lives will never be the same without Anna.”

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes, from the Roads Policing Unit, is appealing for witnesses or anybody with information to come forward. He said: “Our profound sympathies are with Anna’s family at this difficult time.

“We are urging anybody who may have witnessed the collision and who are yet to speak to us, or anybody who may have been travelling in the area and who may have dashcam footage, to contact us as soon as possible to assist with our ongoing investigation.”

North Wales Police are urging anybody with information to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 22000613331.