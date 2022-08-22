A man who forced his way into a family home before raping a mother and her daughter has been jailed for life.

Joshua Thomas Carney, 28, entered the victims' home in south Wales on the morning of Tuesday 1 March.

The court heard the mother had been getting ready for work when she heard a noise at her front door.

She opened the door to investigate and saw Carney hiding behind a building container where he appeared "dishevelled" and barefoot.

Carney - who had been granted early release from an eight-year prison sentence just days before - said to the woman: "Excuse me love can you phone a taxi for me?"

The court heard the woman could sense "there was danger" and tried to close the door but Carney managed to force his way in.

He then proceeded to attack and rape the mother before doing the same to her daughter.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Carney had forced his way into the mother and daughter's home before attacking them both. Credit: Media Wales

The daughter managed to call the police while Carney was still in the home and he was arrested as he left the property.

He was charged with assault, assault with intent of committing a sexual offence, five counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and theft.

After he was arrested, Carney refused to be interviewed and prepared a written statement stating he had no memory of the night. He was subsequently interviewed in his cell where he remained silent and under his blanket throughout.

He later admitted 13 charges of rape, attempted rape, sexual assault and theft.

In victim impact statements both mother and daughter said they felt guilty about not being able to stop the attack on the other.

The mum read her statement aloud, with the judge at Cardiff Crown Court thanking them both for their bravery in attending the hearing.

The court heard Carney was a serial burglar with more than 40 previous convictions.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke jailed him for life and told him he must serve at least 10 years behind bars.

'Every woman’s worst nightmare'

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Constable Ian Booker from South Wales Police, said: “Stranger attacks such as these are extremely unusual in South Wales but, in Joshua Carney, we had an extremely dangerous individual.

"Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home and our immediate response on March 1 meant Carney was arrested at the scene of this awful incident.

"Following his immediate arrest, a thorough and extensive investigation, which included forensic examination, was carried out to ensure Carney could be brought to justice."

He added: “This sickening incident is every woman’s worst nightmare and understandably both females have suffered severe shock and emotional trauma.

“It must have been absolutely terrifying for them and they have been extremely brave throughout this ordeal.

“We hope today’s sentencing brings some sense of closure and allows them to begin the process of regaining their confidence.”