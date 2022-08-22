An animal charity is searching for a new home for a 22-year-old dog who is believed to be the oldest they have ever cared for.

Ty is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier Dalmatian Cross and has been described as a "terrific older gentleman" by the team at Dogs Trust Bridgend.

Assistant Manager Melissa Cook said: “Ty is a very special dog. Not only do we think he is the oldest dog we’ve ever looked after, but we also think he’s the first Staffordshire Bull Terrier Dalmatian Cross we’ve had the joy of caring for here in Bridgend.

"Plus, when he wants to chill out, Classic FM does the trick! He doesn’t mind if it’s Mozart or Mendelssohn, he’s not choosy but he’s definitely a classy canine!

The team at Dogs trust Bridgend said Ty would like a quiet home but could potentially live with another dog. Credit: Dogs Trust

“Ty has been a much-loved dog all his life but due to a change in the family’s circumstances they could no longer keep him. It is heart breaking but he is proving to be a resilient older boy.

"He is of course getting lots of TLC from his carers and he has adapted really well to his new surroundings, but we’d love to find him a new home, or a foster home, as quickly as possible where he can snuggle on the sofa and listen to the radio.”

Dogs Trust says it currently has more than 650 dogs looking for new homes and around 20% of those are older dogs – but Ty is by far the oldest.

The rehoming centre said Ty still enjoys a short walk and is happy to meet up with canine companions when he is out and about.

He would like a quiet home but staff say he could potentially live with another dog as he’s "a laid back boy."

Melissa continued: “Ty is everything you could want in a dog and has so much love to give, so we really hope his age doesn’t deter people from giving him the home he deserves. He’s a Dogs Trust record breaker, so he has his place in Dogs Trust history. Now we want to find him a place of his own at the heart of a classical music loving home.”