The family of a 22-year-old motorcyclist who died after a traffic collision have described him as a " loving, caring, generous" young man who will be "deeply missed".

Austin Winter, known as AJ, was driving his motorbike when he was involved in a collision with a car in G wernaffield, Flintshire, on Friday 19 August.

He was airlifted to hospital in Liverpool for medical treatment but died the following day.

His family paid tribute to him, remembering him as a "caring" individual who has been "taken too soon".

They said: “Austin was full of life and was training to become a physical trainer as he loved the gym with aims to eventually join the army.

"His life has always been active as he did martial arts, paintballing and even skydiving. He spent five years in the Army Cadet Force leaving as a Master Cadet at the age of 18.

“Austin was a loving, caring, generous and bubbly young man who loved his family and took care of us all the best he could. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and he was taken too soon. Until we meet again my baby boy.

"We miss you so, so much, sleep tight."

North Wales Police were alerted to a crash between a grey coloured Fiat Punto and a Honda motorcycle shortly after 4:30pm on 19 August.

Sergeant Liam Ho of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Austin’s family at this difficult time.

“We are urging anybody who may have been travelling along the Hafod Road or Cadole Road areas of Gwernaffield shortly before 4:30pm on Friday, August 19 and who may have dash cam footage to contact us immediately.”