The British Medical Association (BMA) claims that hundreds of doctors will be "driven out" of the Welsh NHS due to "unreasonable" wages, following the recent announcement on pay rises.

Just over half of the 1,397 doctors who responded to a BMA Cymru survey said they are now more likely to leave the NHS as a result of the pay award, with some giving warnings that the service is "close to collapse".

The Welsh Government said it values the hard work of healthcare staff but has "made clear that without additional funding from the UK Government, there are limits" to how far it can go.

In July, the Welsh Government confirmed a pay uplift for most doctors of around 4.5%.

A record number of doctors responded to the BMA Cymru pay survey, more than treble the response rate of the previous year.

Just over half (52%) of respondents said they are now more likely to leave the Welsh NHS as a result of the pay award, while 79% said it has further decreased morale.

Dr Iona Collins, Chair of the BMA's Welsh Council, said the survey findings resonate with what she is hearing from colleagues across Wales.

She said: "Doctors work in the NHS because they believe in the NHS. Both working conditions and pay, however, keep challenging their decision to remain employed by the NHS.

Dr Iona Collins said 'unreasonable pay' will drive doctors out of the Welsh NHS. Credit: Matthew Horwood

"Doctors' take-home pay has reduced over several years, making the NHS an increasingly unattractive employer.

"We are running out of time. Crisis after crisis in our NHS is making headline news, with the two root causes relating to medical staffing and medical resources. Covid has accelerated a problem which has been evolving for years and there is no point having Covid recovery plans when there is not enough medical staff to deliver the existing services, let alone trying to increase the services available.

"We read so many different reports highlighting the same two problems of not enough staffing and not enough resources. NHS Wales needs to take a good look at how it currently values its medical workforce and reconsider the proposed pay award accordingly.

"Unreasonable pay will simply drive more doctors out of our NHS, after all, when we're ill, we're more likely to be treated by a doctor than a spreadsheet."

Doctors responding to the survey also said it is currently impossible to provide excellent care due to lack of staff, with many flagging patient safety as a concern. One respondent called the situation 'terrifying'.

Others echoed concerns around being undervalued and heavily burdened, feeling that the only option is to reduce their hours, retire early, or move abroad.

The 4.5% pay award for most doctors is below the rate of inflation, which was at around 9% at the time of the announcement. Credit: PA Images

In July, the Welsh Government announced a £1,400 pay rise for most NHS Wales staff.

For those on bands 6 and 7, the £1,400 raise will equate to an increase of around 4%. It means most nurses in Wales, who start at band 5, will see a rise of between 4% and 5.5%.

While junior doctors, consultants, GPs and dentists will receive an increase of 4.5%.

Inflation is currently at a 40-year-high of just over 10% and there are warnings from the Bank of England that this could peak to 18.3% in January 2023.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We have accepted the recommendations of NHS pay review bodies.

"In announcing our pay award for the NHS workforce in Wales, we made clear that without additional funding from the UK Government, there are limits to how far we can go to address these concerns in Wales. We continue to press the UK Government to provide additional funding necessary for fair pay rises for public sector workers.

"We recognise the hard work of those working within the NHS, and we have seen an increase in the number of staff directly employed by the NHS since March 2021."

BMA Cymru Wales said its representatives are due to meet with Health Minister Eluned Morgan in September "to discuss the immediate need for action".

Reacting to the BMA's survey findings, Welsh Conservative and Shadow Health Minister Russell George MS said: "The Labour Government in Cardiff Bay should stop saying they are being held back by the UK Government – which itself is hamstrung by financial limits – and recognise that it signed up to the pay-rise recommendation of an independent panel.

"If Labour really believes that money can be magicked out of thin air so it can make popular announcements, maybe it should use its own revenue-raising powers by upping income tax, and we’ll see how popular they remain.

"Devolution of power is the devolution of responsibility – but after quarter of a century in power, it seems Labour keep forgetting that basic principle.”