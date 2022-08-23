A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a 71-year-old woman was found in Swansea.

South Wales Police said a murder probe is underway following the discovery of the body in a property on Tanycoed Road, Clydach, Swansea, just after 8.20am on Tuesday (August 23) morning.

A 55-year-old man, whom police say is "local" has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

'Shock' for 'close knit community'

Acting Detective Superintendent Mark Lewis said: “Clearly, this incident will cause shock to the close knit community of Clydach.

"I want to assure the community that an early arrest has been made and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

"There will continue to be an active police presence in the area as we progress our enquiries and seek to reassure the community”.