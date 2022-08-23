The girlfriend of Welsh decathlete Ben Gregory said his family and friends are "feeling positive" about his recovery after a bike crash left the sporting star fighting for his life.

Naomi Heffernan, the 31-year-old's partner, previously posted on social media that Mr Gregory was "in a coma and on life support" with a "a fractured skull, neck and multiple haemorrhages to his brain".

In an update on the situation several days later, Ms Heffernan again took to social media to say scans had shown no change to Mr Gregory's brain.

This meant he would start to be weaned off his sedation gradually.

In the post she said: "After a rough first couple of days, myself and all of Ben's family are feeling positive today and we have no doubt in out minds that Ben's coming out of this.

"There's currently no change to his brain after his further scan, which is good.

"The sedation is going to be weaned off him over the coming days /weeks but it's going to be a very, very slow process to get him off life support and I can't give you any updates on that at the moment. We just need to be patient."

She added: "We've read him some well wishes form friends and we are talking to him constantly about when he gets to see you all again."

Mr Gregory has represented Wales at three Commonwealth Games and also Great Britain at other events.

Following the news, Welsh Athletics posted a statement in which it said their "thoughts and prayers" were with Ben's friends and family.

The governing body's chief executive also commented, saying he was in "utter shock" and hoped for "positive news" about Mr Gregory's health.