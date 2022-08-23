A bride and groom had to be rescued from a Welsh beach after they were trapped by the tide during a wedding photoshoot.

Newlyweds Shaniya Arjan and husband Sohil Hirani had to be rescued from Sully Island by the RNLI earlier this month.

The couple had just got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Old School Church Hall in Sully and had briefly left with their photographers to take pictures on the beach before they got stuck.

Shaniya said: "We headed across - me in my high heels - and actually missed three or four signs saying 'DANGER' because we were so excited. We got a few really good shots then the photographer looked back and said we had to go.

The couple were trapped along with their two photographers and videographer Credit: Media Wales

"We could see the pathway was covered in water so we thought we had no option but to cross it. As we got closer to the pathway, some guy across the shore shouted not to attempt to cross because it was too dangerous."

Sully Island is only accessible at low tide but is left completely cut off when the sea comes in.

The lifeboat crew saw the funny side though, according to Shaniya, who added: "As soon as they got there, they were like: 'Congratulations, this is a first, we've never had to rescue a bridal party before!'

"They were laughing and joking with us the whole day, it probably made their day to be honest! They were absolutely amazing about the whole thing, even trying their hardest not to get my outfit dirty.

"One lifeguard also offered to give me a piggyback from the boat to shore so my outfit didn't get dirty. Everyone applauded that."

The happy couple managed to get some exciting pictures of the rescue and an experience they'll never forget.

Shaniya Arjan and husband Sohil Hirani onboard the lifeboat Credit: Media Wales

Luckily it did not ruin the big day for Shaniya and Sohil, with Shaniya saying: "It's made the whole day so memorable.

"The whole of the pub and the surrounding restaurants were all watching. We had really loud applause from everyone because we'd been their entertainment for the last half an hour or so".

They will formally get married in a civil ceremony in September, following their celebrations this month.