A toddler was left "in hysterics" after a group of children threw eggs at her through a car window, hitting the three-year-old in the face.

Maddison's grandmother had picked her up for a sleepover and was driving the pair of them along Ruthin Road towards Wrexham when the vehicle came under fire.

They had stopped at traffic lights when eggs were hurled at the car and some went through the open backseat passenger window, where Maddison was sitting.

The toddler's mother, Jazzmin Davies, 29, was furious when she heard about the incident.

Explaining what happened, Jazzmin said: “A group of kids appeared from nowhere and began pelting the car with eggs.

"As it was a warm day, the car windows were down and one egg hit Maddie in the face.

"She’s still non-verbal, so was unable to tell her grandmother how she was feeling. But she was in hysterics and was crying.“When she got home, my mum texted me to say she was fuming. She then sent photos of the car and of Maddie.

"I was so upset because she’s my baby. Later that night she was happy again but she was left with a small bruise where she had been hit.”After launching their eggs, the group ran towards the Pentre Bach estate. Maddison's grandmother followed in her egg-splattered car but gave up after the youngsters disappeared up a footpath.“She wanted to tell them how dangerous it was to throw things at vehicles,” said Jazzmin.

“It only takes a moment to lose control of your car. They got my mum too and it’s just lucky she didn’t crash.”

She shared her concerns on social media and said other locals reported similar attacks.

The car Maddison and her grandmother were in was pelted with eggs. Credit: Media Wales

One dad said: “They had us as well, straight through our passenger window. Hit my shoulder and exploded all over a 2 year-old and 4 year-old in the back seats.”Some motorists said they even avoid the road completely because of its reputation.

“I now work out my journeys ahead so I avoid that stretch of road,” said one woman.

Another mum said she has “major anxiety” when forced to stop at the traffic lights by the school.

“I’ve heard people get their windows smashed all the time by there,” she said.

“I have a 1 and 2-year-old and it scares the life out of me.”

Jazzmin, who has two older children, Kieron, 10, and Georgia, 7, has pledged to find out who was responsible for hurting her daughter. Most of all, she wants parents to be aware of what their children are up to - and to clamp down on any anti-social behaviour.“It’s not nice seeing photos of your baby in distress,” she said.

“I was disgusted by what happened and I’d like to think it will never happen again.“Kids will be kids and sometimes they will step out of line. But if this was my child, I’d be having serious words about the dangers of throwing things at cars.“If it was my child, I’d be ashamed. This needs to stop and I hope the message gets back to the parents of those involved.”Jazzmin reported the incident to North Wales Police. The force has been approached for a comment.