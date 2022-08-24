The family of a 71-year-old woman whose death has prompted a murder inquiry have described her as a " much loved sister, aunt and friend."

Wendy Buckney was found dead at a property on Tanycoed Road, Clydach, Swansea, on Tuesday (August 23).

The body of the retired horsewoman was discovered by police at around 8.20am. A local man, aged 55, was arrested shortly after.

Ms Buckney's family have paid tribute to her, saying: “As a family we are devastated that our much loved sister, aunt and friend has been taken away so tragically.

South Wales Police and forensic units attended the scene. Credit: Bronwen Weatherby/PA

“Our family are broken and we will miss her forever. Please respect our privacy and our wishes to grieve privately at this devastating time.”

Local residents have described their shock since Ms Buckney's death.

Gillian Thorne, 51, who has lived on the street for 19 years, said: “It’s just so sad, what a horrific way to go.

“Clydach is a quiet place, and I’ve never heard of anything like this happening around here. It’s just awful.”

Long-time friend, Helene Jones, said: “I’ve know her for years since my daughter began taking riding lessons with her when she was nine or 10 years old, and we just stayed friends.

“She was a hell of a character and liked by a lot of people.”

Acting Detective Superintendent Mark Lewis said: “Clearly, this incident will cause shock to the close knit community of Clydach.

“I want to assure the community that an early arrest has been made and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“There will continue to be an active police presence in the area as we progress our enquiries and seek to reassure the community.”

The force has been asked to comment on its attendance to the street in the days leading up to the incident, and whether it has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Police said they were continuing to question the suspect and that next of kin had been informed.