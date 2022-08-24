A man has appeared in court accused of raping a girl at an Anglesey beach.

Detectives launched an investigation after an alleged attack reported on Thursday in the Traeth Penial area of Llanfachraeth, Anglesey.

Lee James Howland, 34, of Bont Uchaf, Bethesda, appeared before magistrates at Caernarfon on Tuesday (August 23) and made no application for bail.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Caernarfon Crown Court on September 12.

DCI Chris Bell of North Wales Police said the girl "is our utmost priority and our specialist officers are working closely to support her".

He added: "While this is being treated as an isolated incident, there is an increased police presence in the area. I thank the public for the assistance provided following our earlier appeal."