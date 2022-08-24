A man who killed his girlfriend's cats "with his own hands" has narrowly avoided going to prison.

Jamie Bowen, of Newtown, took his girlfriend's cats - Nala and Fuego - to the vets last October where medics believed the pair had sustained "blunt force trauma" from being struck by a vehicle.

Prosecutor David Mainstone said that one cat was already dead when the couple arrived at the vets while the other was "close to death" and had to be put to sleep.

The court heard vet Carwyn Lee became "suspicious" about how the cats became injured, which prompted the 29-year-old to confess to the killing the animals "with his own hands". He also told Mr Lee about his mental health struggles.

The court heard that on October 26, Bowen had flown "into a rage" and beat the cats. At a hearing before a judge in Mold Crown Court, Bowen admitted to causing the animals unnecessary suffering.

The prosecutor said that Bowen did not intend to kill the animals and claimed not to be drunk or on drugs when he attacked them. He added that Bowen had not taken his prescribed medication and this would have "contributed to his actions".

Owen Edwards, defending Bowen, said his client had come to court with his bag packed and prepared for prison. He said that he will "have to live with" the "deep shame" of what he has done.

Mr Edwards said that Bowen's partner sees the "other side" to his character as an "extremely gentle" man. A psychiatric report revealed to the court that he suffers with borderline personality disorder.

'Abhorrent'

Judge Rhys Rowlands said this was an "explosive loss of control" but accepts this is not a case where Bowen "got a kick out of" inflicting pain upon these "defenceless" animals. He said: “Quite why you behaved as you did, only you will know, but it is beyond all right thinking people who view cruelty upon animals as abhorrent."

Judge Rhys Rowlands said the cats had been subjected to repeated blows

“Considerable pain would be inflicted upon them before you came to your senses and sought help for the animals at the vet’s”, he continued.

Bowen was given an eight month prison sentence suspended for 18 months and banned from keeping animals for ten years. He must adhere to a community mental health requirement, with 20 days of rehabilitation activity, and pay costs of £656.