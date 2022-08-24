An abused monkey who was flushed down a toilet and offered cocaine is enjoying life in her new home, after being neglected by her previous owner.

The marmoset was rescued after distressing videos showed her being flushed down the toilet and clinging onto the side.

The monkey, known as Milly, was also shown to have been offered cocaine and chased by a dog, leaving her cowering in a corner.

The RSPCA seized the pet and she was re-homed at Monkey World, Dorset in January, where she has made huge progress and now even has a boyfriend.

At first, rescuers said Milly was struggling to settle and staff at the centre were worried about the effects the abuse had had on her.

But they slowly built up her confidence and provided her with a fellow marmoset mate called Moon who was rescued from the pet trade.

Moon was quick to respond to Milly’s alarm calls and would stand by her side to reassure her, which rescuers say has helped her learn to trust again.

Now the pair are inseparable and love spending time in their large enclosure hunting insects.

RSPCA inspector Sophie Daniels, who rescued Milly, said: “This was a very disturbing case, but I am pleased to see Milly is doing well in a fantastic environment with her boyfriend Moon by her side.”

Milly's former owner, from Newport, was prosecuted and banned from keeping animals for life and also received a suspended prison sentence.