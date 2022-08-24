An art student will face trial next year accused of murdering a pensioner in her home.

Luke Deeley, 25, is accused of killing 65-year-old June Fox-Roberts who was found dead by police in her property in St Anne’s Drive in the village of Llantwit Fardre, south Wales in November last year.

Police said Deeley was not known to the alleged victim at the time of her death last November.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that a planned trial date this October needed to be cancelled so doctors can assess Deeley's mental health.

Pontypridd man Luke Deeley, pictured at a previous court hearing, is facing a murder trial. Credit: Wales News Service

Prosecutor John Hipkin QC said: "The defendant is too unwell to attend today."

He added: "There is a possibility in the medium-term future that he will be fit to plea and fit to stand trial."

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said she wanted an update from doctors in December ahead of a proposed trial date next April.

Deeley, of Pontypridd, did not attend the hearing and remains in custody.

Mrs Fox-Roberts' death shocked neighbours in the village of Llantwit Fardre, near Pontypridd and large areas of nearby countryside were sealed off by police.

Police cordoned off entrances of woodlands in Llantwit Fardre, Pontypridd, in November last year. Credit: PA

At the time of her death, Det Supt Darren George, the senior investigating officer, said: "I would again like to offer my personal thanks to the local community for their support during the investigation.

"The charging of a 25-year-old local man is quite clearly a significant development in the investigation and I hope this goes some way in offering re-assurance to the local community.

"I can also confirm that there are currently no known links between June and the person charged."

Det Supt George said: "My thoughts remain with June and her family who we continue to support through specially trained officers."

'A kind hearted, generous woman'

June Fox-Roberts' family described her as a "kind hearted, generous woman who was never happier than when with family and friends around her."

Ms Fox-Roberts, who had three children, had been a director of her family IT firm but was also a renowned cook who had run a bakery nearby.

A statement from her family said: “We are in utter shock about the death of our mother. Her death will never make sense to us.

"She was a kind hearted, generous woman who was never happier than when with family and friends around her.

“She loved her family dearly and we will never be the same. We are heartbroken."