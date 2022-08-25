The autumn coronavirus booster vaccination programme is starting in Wales, with the first jabs being administered on September 1.

The roll-out is designed to give extra protection to those who are at increased risk of serious illness if they contract the disease.

The Welsh Government says it will also help protect the NHS over winter 2022-23, by easing pressure on the service.

So how do you know if you are eligible and how do you get an appointment?

Am I eligible?

While all adults over 50 are eligible, individuals who work with vulnerable adults can also get the booster jab. Here is a full list of those who are eligible:

All adults aged 50 years and over

Residents and staff in care homes for older adults

Frontline health and social care workers

People aged five to 49 years in a clinical risk group

People aged five to 49 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression

People aged 16-49 who are carers.

Care home staff and residents will among those prioritised in the autumn booster campaign/ Credit: PA Images

How do I get an appointment?

Health Boards are in charge of sending out letters to eligible individuals. Letters began to be sent out in August.

You may also be contacted via text or phone so it is important to make sure your contact details are up to date.

Most adults will be invited to attend a vaccination centre, GP or pharmacy for their booster.

If you cannot make your appointment, you can contact the health board to rearrange but many are emphasising that their phone lines and services are busy and under pressure. The are encouraging people to try and make the first date offered to them if possible.

I am eligible but haven't been contacted about an appointment, what should I do?

Letters are being sent out to people in priority order - with the most vulnerable individuals being contacted first. This includes care home residents and health and social care staff.

It can take health boards several weeks to send out these letters so do not worry if you have not received yours yet.

Health boards are therefore asking people not to contact them to try and book their autumn booster. Some, including Powys and Hywel Dda, said they aim to have contacted everyone in their health board areas by the end of November while in Swansea Bay it could be as far away as the end of December.

What brand jab will I be offered?

Those over the age of 18 will be offered the Moderna vaccine and those under 18 Pfizer, but this could depend on supply levels.

I'm eligible but do I really need to get it if Covid levels are low?

While Covid levels have been decreasing in Wales since a peak in mid-July, the Welsh Government is advising everyone to take up the jab if they are offered it.

The vaccine may not stop you catching coronavirus completely but it makes it less likely that you will be severely ill or hospitalised as a result. This not only benefits your health but helps reduce pressure on hospitals and the NHS too, which sees increased demand during the winter months.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: "Vaccines have had an enormous impact on the course of the pandemic and have helped to weaken the link between the virus, serious illness, hospitalisations and death. They have saved countless lives and given us the freedom and confidence to restart our lives."I urge anyone who is eligible and invited to have the autumn booster this year to take up the offer and I thank everyone working on the vaccination programme in Wales."