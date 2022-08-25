A documentary charting the story of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's ownership of Wrexham Football Club premiered today.

The Hollywood stars famously took over the third oldest club in the world in February of last year, immediately launching it into the spotlight in a way it had not been before.

The preview for the fourteen-part series said the town is known to the "outside world" for "sheep, sheep and more sheep" but has a "Mighty history... built on iron and coal, and pride in our club".

"And now we have hope", the narrator continues.

McElhenney, famous for roles such as his character in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia - a show he also co-wrote - says of his excitement: "My mind was racing when I learnt about the English system."

He continued by asking: "Can you theoretically take a team that is in the lowest league and take them to the top?"

Wrexham fans are certainly hoping so as they seek to progress out of the National League.

Wrexham have had famous spectators like David Beckham and Will Ferrell at matches since the takeover Credit: FX Networks

They fell just short last season, narrowly missing out on promotion to League Two in the play-offs. So far this season, after four games they sit in fifth, three points from top.

If they don't move up a league this time around, Deadpool star Reynolds warns: "The community of Wrexham will not mince [their] words", before adding: "I love that".

Welcome to Wrexham is now available to watch on Disney +.