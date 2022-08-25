GCSE grades in Wales are lower than last year's results - but more pupils have achieved top marks compared with exams sat before the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the first time GCSE students have taken summer exams marked and graded by exam boards since 2019, after two years of grades being determined by schools and colleges.

The percentage of Welsh pupils achieving top grades (A-A*) is down by 3.6% compared to 2021 but 6.7 % higher than in 2019.

25.1% The number of pupils achieving A and A* grades in 2022

Outcomes overall are higher than in 2019, when exams were last sat and overall outcomes for female pupils remain higher than for male entries.

Pass grades of A*-C were achieved by 68.6% of pupils Wales - which is 5.8% higher than 2019 but 5% lower than 2021.

Students sat GCSE exams for the first time since 2019. Credit: PA

The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, has congratulated young people across Wales.

Mr Miles said: "You should all be proud of your hard work through the disruption of the last two years. I welcome these results as we transition back to exams this year – it’s great to see what our learners have achieved.

"Don’t be too disappointed and don’t be too hard on yourself if things didn’t quite go to plan today. There are a range of options available to you, whether you’re unsure what to do next, or perhaps you didn’t sit your exams. Get in touch with Careers Wales or your school for support.

32.8% The increase in the number of entries for Health and Social Care

“Everyone under 25 has the opportunity to enrol in education or training, find work or become self-employed through our Young Person’s Guarantee. Take a look at Working Wales online to find out how to get involved.

“I hope you are pleased with your achievements and pob lwc on your next steps.”

In Wales, the most popular subject choices are unchanged from 2021, except Art and Design related subjects have moved down from eight into tenth position.

Health and Social Care has seen the biggest increase of entries, up 32.8%.

There were a total of 311,072 GCSE entries this year - down 5.4% from 2021.