A 39-year-old man has been charged with murdering Carl Ball, 51, in Newport, police said.

Mr Ball was found outside a property in Heron Way on the afternoon of August 19.

Gwent Police said he suffered a “medical emergency”, with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service confirming his death.

'Extremely shocked'

His family said in a statement: “On behalf of myself, Carl’s family, and friends, we are extremely shocked at what has happened.

“It feels so unreal. He was loved and cherished by us all.

“We ask for some time alone for us to grieve in peace.”

A second man, 27, was also arrested on suspicion of murder before being released on conditional bail.