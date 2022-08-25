Police are investigating after a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two boys in a field in Cardiff.

South Wales Police were called to the field near Harris Avenue in Rumney shortly before 8pm on Tuesday, August 23.

Officers secured the scene overnight while investigations continued, with police seen in the area on Wednesday morning. The force said the incident remains under investigation while enquiries are ongoing to trace and arrest the two youth suspects.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "Shortly before 8pm on Tuesday August 23, a report was received of a juvenile female having been subjected to a sexual assault by two male youths.

"Officers attended the scene - a field at the rear of Harris Avenue, Rumney – which was secured overnight while investigations continued. The matter remains under investigation and enquiries are ongoing to trace and arrest the suspects."