Police have released this e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their investigation. Credit: Dyfed-Powys Police

Police have released an e-fit of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an alleged rape at Green Man Festival.

Officers say the man was in the Chai Wallahs tent during the early hours of Sunday, August 21.

He is described as being in his mid-20s, 5ft 11, of average build, with light brown hair and a big forehead.

He is described as white with tanned skin, dark eyes and thick eyebrows.

He was believed to be wearing a costume chicken hat, a fine knit sweater - possibly maroon coloured - and slim fit jeans.

Green Man Festival 2022 was held in the Brecon Beacons between August 18-22. Credit: PA

DI Fay Lantos from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We are keen to identify this man who may be able to help us with our enquiries.

“If this is you, you know who he is or if you have pictures of him from the festival, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information that could assist the police investigation is urged to get in touch through their dedicated Public Portal.

You can also contact police by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org. Quote reference: DPP/0316/21/08/2022/02/C.