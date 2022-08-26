Traffic is building on the M4 ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

An amber traffic warning has been issued for the weekend with an estimated 15 million leisure trips being planned.

Traffic Wales is warning of congestion around Newport and in Carmarthenshire.

A three vehicle crash on Friday morning between Junction 24 Coldra and junction 25A Cwmbran has also added to the congestion.

All lanes were quickly re-opened, but it has led to delays of up 25 minutes in the area.

The AA said it expects 45% of UK drivers to embark on at least one non-commuting journey between Friday and Monday.

Traffic Wales said the Friday of the same bank holiday last year was the busiest day of the weekend, with peak congestion between 10am and 6pm.