A caravan has been left "severely damaged" after a fire broke out, caused by a faulty mobile phone charger.

North Wales Fire and Rescue were called out to the blaze on Thursday (25 August) night.

Fortunately, no one was hurt as there was no one inside the caravan at the time of the fire.

One picture shows the completely scorched interior, with the walls burnt through to the outer metal shell, and the charger responsible - partly melted.

It has prompted a reminder from the fire service to always use the chargers that come with electrical devices.

According to UK organisation Electrical Safety First, around 1.8 million chargers are bought online each year in the UK. While buying online can mean a cheaper spend, often the products are imported, unofficial chargers that do not meet UK safety regulations.

If an electrical fire occurs, people are advised to pull the plug out or switch off the power at the fuse box - if it is safe to do so. Never use water on an electrical fire.