A pub in Wrexham completely sold out of food just hours after football club co-owner Ryan Reynolds tweeted a recommendation of the venue.

The Turf Pub, an established favourite of Wrexham FC fans, ran out of food after Reynolds "highly" recommended "a burger and beer" from the menu.

In a Twitter conversation with fellow club chairman and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia TV star Rob McElhenney, Reynolds said the food items were also best enjoyed in the company of landlord Wayne Jones.

The tweet was posted at around 3:31am UK time on Thursday 25 August and prompted McElhenney to respond with: "Wayne is a terrible snooker player btw."

It comes as another of Reynolds' recent social media posts about a takeaway saw business boom.

The Hollywood actor praised the Light of India in Ellesmere Port for serving the "best Indian food in Europe". It is believed he had ordered food from the business while on a trip to the UK to see Wrexham play Maidstone.

The high food sales at The Turf may have also been due to the release of documentary 'Welcome to Wrexham', which premiered on Thursday 25 August - the same day of Reynolds' recommendation tweet.

The pub, situated behind the Mold Road Stand at the Racecourse Ground, and its landlord play a starring role in the series - of which the first two episodes are currently available to stream.

Speaking on Thursday, Wayne Jones, long-time landlord of The Turf and lifelong Wrexham AFC supporter said: "We're having a gathering at the pub tonight to watch it. I was going to watch it at home and hide under the duvet but I've been talked into watching it here."

Wayne continued: "We're often busy here anyway, but today has been absolutely crazy. You can't buy that sort of publicity really.

"It's been brilliant. Everyone is walking around with a smile on their face and the town is booming at the moment."