A465 Heads of the Valleys Road closed following crash

he A465 Heads of the Valleys Road in Merthyr Tydfil is closed in both directions, following a crash that look place this afternoon (27 August).

South Wales Police have urged drivers to avoid the area and said the stretch will be "closed for some time".

Police stated on Twitter: "We are at the scene of an RTC on the A465 Merthyr Tydfil. The road is currently closed in both directions between Cefn Coed and Pant.

"It is expected to remain closed for some time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible."