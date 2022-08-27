A Hollyoaks star is preparing to climb the highest mountain in England and Wales along side her aunt to raise money for learning disability charities, Mencap and Sunday Circle.

Tomorrow, BAFTA-winner and Mencap ambassador, Emily Burnett and her aunt Teresa, who has a learning disability, will join a group taking part in the challenge ‘Push to the Peak’, where they will climb the highest mountain in England and Wales, Mount Snowdon.

In support of the climb, the pair received star-studded well-wishes from a number of celebrities from the Channel 4 soap, including Chelsee Healey, Jorgie Porter, Jessica Fox and more.

Climbing Mount Snowdon is a lifelong dream for Emily’s aunt Teresa Pope, 58, who is determined to show what people with a learning disability are capable of and climb the mountain ahead of her 60th birthday.

Teresa has been training with a personal trainer for four months to prepare for the challenge. Credit: Emily Burnett

The mountain in the Snowdonia National Park in Wales is the highest in England and Wales with a 1085m ascent to reach the summit. Teresa has been training with a personal trainer for four months to prepare for the challenge and all money raised will go towards Mencap and Sunday Circle’s vital work supporting the 1.5 million people living with a learning disability in the UK.

Joining Emily and Teresa on the trek this weekend are Emily’s Hollyoaks co-stars, James Sutton, Eva O’Hara, Gabriel Clark and Connor Calland. Plus, actors Mia McKenna-Bruce, Tom Leach and TikTok star Monica Geldart.

Ahead of the climb tomorrow, Emily said: “I’m so excited that the trek is almost here. It’s going to be an amazing experience for Teresa to achieve her dream of climbing Snowdon and I’m so proud to be raising money for Mencap and Sunday Circle, so we can help others with a learning disability.

"We’re so incredibly grateful for everyone’s support and to everyone who's donated. Thanks to the incredible people that are taking part in the challenge with us and to all my Hollyoaks friends and extended McQueen family for their inspiring messages. It means the world to me and Teresa and everyone doing the Push to the Peak challenge.”

Wishing them luck, Chelsee Healey said: “I just want to say a massive good luck Teresa. You are amazing. A real inspiration. You are going to smash Snowdon. Good luck to Emily and everyone else. Go get it T!”

Jorgie Porter also wished them the best, saying: “Hi Teresa and everyone climbing up Snowdon on Sunday - fantastic work and I am so excited for you guys. Good luck, you’re going to be great and I can’t wait to hear all about it.”

For more information, you can visit Mencap's website.