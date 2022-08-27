A motorcyclist has died following a road traffic collision in Pembrokeshire yesterday evening.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses following a four-vehicle collision on Freemans Way, Haverfordwest at approximately 5.30pm yesterday (August 26).

The force took to Twitter, saying: "Sadly, the rider of a grey motorcycle involved in the collision was pronounced dead at the scene. No-one else was injured.

"The road was closed for a number of hours for emergency services to deal with the collision and investigative work to begin. It reopened at around 1.15am on Saturday."

They have asked anyone with information or dash cam footage to get in touch, quoting the reference number: DP-20220826-338.