Play Brightcove video

Hundreds of people have come together to celebrate Wales' diverse communities in this years Butetown carnival.

The carnival, in partnership with the Wales Millennium Centre and supported by the Arts Council of Wales, is running over the August bank holiday weekend and includes a wide range of live musical, dance and artistic performances on the Senedd steps.

The carnival dates back to the 1960s and is a culturally and historically significant event for Cardiff and Wales. The event welcomes children and families from a range of different communities every year.

A colourful carnival parade ran from Loudon Square and ended at the Senedd earlier today (28 August).

Keith Murrell said the carnival is all about bringing people together. Credit: ITV Wales

Keith Murrell, from the Butetown Arts and Culture Association said: "The Butetown carnival is an inclusive event which celebrates our multicultural communities, it is has gone from strength to strength over the last decade.

"It's great to be partnering with the Senedd this year.

"It is symbolic that our parliament is hosting us at the centre of the action in Cardiff Bay. The carnival is a highlight of the Welsh cultural calendar and we're looking forward to a great weekend."

Rt. Hon. Elin Jones MS, Llywydd of the Senedd said: "We are delighted to be hosting the Butetown Carnival this year and we're looking forward to welcoming everyone joining the celebrations.

"It is wonderful that the Senedd is being used as a part of this great event which unites Cardiff's multicultural communities.

"The Butetown Carnival has longstanding roots in Cardiff and it's a privilege for Wales' parliament to play a central part of the celebrations."