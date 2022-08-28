Police have launched a murder investigation into the death of a woman, 53, who was found unresponsive.

Officers were called to Redbrook Way, Cwmbran, at around 7.25am yesterday (27 August) after a woman was found unresponsive at an address, after reports of an assault.

In a statement, Gwent police said: "Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and a Cwmbran woman, 53, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where she later died of her injuries.

"We’ve launched a murder investigation and a 48-year-old Cwmbran man was arrested on suspicion of murder; he remains in police custody as enquiries continue."

Temporary Chief Superintendent Matt Williams said: "It is possible that you may see an increased police presence in Cwmbran at this time while the scene remains in place; please do not be alarmed.

“If you have any concerns, please take the time to talk to officers who will be making further enquiries as part of this ongoing investigation.

“Anyone with information which could assist our investigation is asked to get in contact with us, quoting log reference 2200291088".