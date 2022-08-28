Police have launched a murder investigation near Brecon following the death of an 87-year-old woman.

Officers were called to a property in the Llanfrynach area at around 9.25pm on Friday (26 August).

Dyfed-Powys Police said in a statement: "The woman was airlifted to hospital but sadly died earlier today."Next of kin has been informed and the family is being supported by specialist officers. "A 57-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He remains in police custody."