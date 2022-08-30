The family of a woman who died in Cwmbran has paid tribute to ‘a proud daughter and mother’.

Police officers, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, attended an address in Redbrook Way in Cwmbran at around 7.25am on Saturday, (August 27) after a woman was found unresponsive following reports of an assault.

Susan Moore, 53, who lives in Cwmbran, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where she later died of her injuries.

She can be named as Susan Moore; her next of kin are aware and are receiving support from specialist officers.

Her family, who are receiving support from specialist officers, said in a statement: “As a family, we’re deeply saddened and shocked by the sudden loss we’ve faced.

“Susan lived her life to the full and there was certainly never a dull moment. She was a proud daughter and mother of three who will be sorely missed.

“We, as a family, are continuing to process the events at this time and request our privacy is respected.

“We thank those assisting with enquiries and the ongoing messages providing us with support.”

Gwent Police has confirmed a murder investigation is continuing and a 48-year-old man from the Cwmbran area has been charged with murder and remanded into custody before appearing at court.

A second man, a 45-year-old also from the Cwmbran area was also arrested on suspicion of murder, and has since been released on conditional bail as enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Sedgebeer, the senior investigation officer, said: “Officers are making further enquiries so it is possible that you may see ongoing police activity as part of this work in Cwmbran.

“Our community has played a vital role in this case, and we thank them for their support so far. Our thoughts are with Susan’s family and friends at this time.

“As part of our investigation, we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or spoken to Susan between Thursday 25 August and Saturday 27 August.

“We’d also like to speak to anyone who was in the Southville area of Cwmbran, near Redbrook Way, between midnight and 7.30am on Saturday 27 August and or has CCTV or dashcam footage.

“We also want to speak to anyone who may have any information or details that could assist our enquiry, particularly if you’ve not yet spoken to us.”

Anyone with details is being encouraged to call 101 quoting log reference 2200291088.