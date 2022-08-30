A 57-year-old man is due to appear in court charged with the murder of his elderly mother following an incident near Brecon. Dyfed Powys Police said that John Anderson Griffiths was arrested at the scene on Friday night (August 26) and charged on Monday.

Officers were called to a property in the Llanfrynach area at around 9.25pm on Friday. A police statement said that 87-year-old Margaret Joyce Griffiths was airlifted to hospital but sadly died the following day.

Next of kin and her family continues to be supported by specialist officers.

Family 'heartbroken and in deep shock'

A family statement issued through the police said: "Margaret Joyce Griffiths was a much-loved mother, granny, sister and a loyal and active member of the community.

“The tragic recent events have left the family heartbroken and in deep shock. We request respect for our privacy at this dreadful time.”

John Anderson Griffiths has been remanded into custody and will be taken to Merthyr Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 30.