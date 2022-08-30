A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 53-year-old woman was found unresponsive in Cwmbran over the bank holiday weekend.

Emergency services attended the property on Redbrook Way where the woman was found at around 7:30am on Saturday 27 August, following reports of an assault.

The woman was taken to hospital in Cardiff but later died of her injuries.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on Sunday and a second man, aged 45, has now also been arrested - both on suspicion of murder.

Temporary Chief Superintendent Matt Williams advised local people that they may see more police than usual in Cwmbran while investigations continue.

He said: "It is possible that you may see an increased police presence in Cwmbran at this time while the scene remains in place; please do not be alarmed.

“If you have any concerns, please take the time to talk to officers who will be making further enquiries as part of this ongoing investigation.

“Anyone with information which could assist our investigation is asked to get in contact with us.”