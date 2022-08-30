Play Brightcove video

Five people have been rescued after getting into trouble in the sea off Barry Island during the August bank holiday weekend.

Emergency services were called to the incident near Friars Point in the Vale of Glamorgan on Monday August 29 at around 4.45pm.

One person in the group was airlifted to hospital by the coastguard, their current condition is not known.

RNLI lifeboats and lifeguards from Whitmore Bay were also sent to help, while South Wales Police and the coastguard helicopter were also in attendance.

Videos of the incident show the lifeboat and helicopter just off Friars Point, around 400m off the beach, which was packed with bank holiday crowds.

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "Barry coastguard rescue team and RNLI lifeboats, Whitmore Bay RNLI lifeguards, South Wales Police and the coastguard helicopter from St Athan were sent to help five people struggling in the water off Friars Point, following a 999 call from a member of the public at 4.45pm today (August 29).

"The lifeguards rescued the five people and returned them to shore, with one person taken to hospital for onward treatment by the helicopter."