Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Cymru Wales Journalist Sion Jenkins

Bags of supermarket food have been stolen from a community fridge in south Wales with cash and valuables left behind.

Tasty not Wasty CIC, based in Cwmbran, said the church was broken into on 30/31 August and called the situation "extremely upsetting".

In a Facebook post, the not-for-profit group who aim to cut food waste down, said: "The only thing visibly taken was food but they have left a huge mess.

"We are open most mornings and we are available if anyone needs food to open up, so to have this happen is extremely upsetting."

Money boxes and valuable goods in the building were left untouched.

The community project relies on donations from supermarkets to provide their food. Credit: Tasty not Wasty CIC

Bags of the remaining food had to be thrown away as it was either spoiled or potentially contaminated, forcing the centre to close.

The project provides food to more than 400 people a month and also holds regular support groups - all of which have had to be cancelled.

It comes as household budgets are placed under further strain with latest figures revealing the price of food has risen at its fastest rate since 2008.

The community fridge relies on donations from supermarkets to provide their food for people.

The charity went on to ask the public for help: "If anyone has seen anything, got camera footage of Llanyrafon Way between 10pm last night and 8am this morning I would be very grateful. If you have any other information please get hold of the police.

"Understandable there are desperate people about but we can be contacted at anytime to help out."