A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape at the Green Man Festival in Powys.

The incident is alleged to have occurred during the early hours of Sunday, August 21.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers investigating the alleged rape released an e-fit five days later before giving a further update that an arrest had been made on Wednesday (August 31).

A spokesperson for the force said: "The arrest came following the release of an e-fit on Friday, August 26.

"The man has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident at this time.

"We would like to thank everyone who shared the appeal."