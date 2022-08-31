Play Brightcove video

Smoke billows across the city as emergency services deal with large fire at Mumbles Pier

Emergency crews are dealing with a large fire at Mumbles Pier. Plumes of smoke can be seen for miles billowing from the area and there are reports people have been evacuated from a café near the pier.

South Wales Police said they were called at 11.30am to a fire at the pier. A spokesman said: "Local road closures have been put in place and the public is advised to avoid the area while the fire is being tackled."

A statement from Mumbles Pier says: "Due to unforeseen circumstances the site will be closed from now until further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience caused."

Locals advised to close all windows and doors

Mid And West Wales Fire And Rescue Service are currently on scene in The Mumbles.

A spokesperson for the service said: "Crews are on scene working hard to keep the fire under control.

"We advise local residents to close all windows/doors at this time and for people to keep away from the scene whilst the incident is dealt with."