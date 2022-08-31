An investigation is underway to track down a man after a sexual assault in Cardiff.

Police say it happened just before 7am on Wednesday morning (31st August) on the Taff Trail near Blackweir Bridge in Cardiff.

A 32-year-old woman from the Pontcanna area was assaulted by a man described as white, with a bald or shaved head and in his 40s.

Officers say the man left the scene and headed for Pontcanna fields towards Cathedral Road.

More officers are patrolling the area while scenes are being preserved.

Police are encouraging anyone who may have saw any suspicious behaviour to call 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting reference 2200295641.